The State of Things

Heist

heist2.gif

President Obama and Mitt Romney agree that the recession continues, the middle class is suffering and something should be done about the deficit.

The words are familiar but what do they mean? University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill alumna and CNN producer Frances Causey has made a documentary film that digs into the terms and the history of our current economic crisis. The movie follows 60 years of policy shifts and offers analysis by economists, historians, activists, politicians, organizers and pundits. The film is called “Heist: Who stole the American Dream?” and it screens at the Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw tonight. Frances Causey joins host Frank Stasio today to talk about her film.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Susan Davis
