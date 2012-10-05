Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Colors of Confinement

Bill Manbo’s family was just one of many forcibly relocated into Japanese internment camps during World War II. He recorded his time there on a 35 millimeter camera and eventually passed the photos along to Eric Muller, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Muller turned those photos into a book, “Colors of Confinement: Rare Kodachrome Photographs of Japanese American Incarceration in World War II” (UNC Press/2012). Host Frank Stasio talks about the Japanese internment experience with Eric Muller, Dan K. Moore Distinguished Professor of Law in Jurisprudence and Ethics at UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Law.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsWorld War IIUNC-Chapel HillEric Muller
