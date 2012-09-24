Meet Laura Mersini-Houghton

The origins of the universe are being uncovered in Chapel Hill, NC thanks to Laura Mersini-Houghton, a cosmologist and theoretical physicist at the University of North Carolina. Her work delves even deeper into how our world came to be than the Big Bang theory. The Albanian-born scientist joins host Frank Stasio to talk about her research, the answers she’s found in the cosmos, how scientific theories become mainstream and the challenge of working as a woman in the field of physics.