The State of Things

Trouble in Mind

The play “Trouble in Mind" is currently in performances at the Triad Stage.  It features a rare protagonist – an older African-American woman who boldly picks apart the theatrical roles that are offered to her. Preston Lane is the artistic director of Triad Stage and the director of the production. He joins host Frank Stasio to have a conversation about producing this theatre classic by Alice Childress. Actors Cassandra Lowe Williams, Evan Thompson, Phillip Lynch and Harold Surratt also join in the conversation to perform scenes.

