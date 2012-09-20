O. Henry Turns 150

The famous writer O. Henry was born William Sidney Porter in 1862 in Greensboro, NC. He went on to write hundreds of short stories. Last week, he would have turned 150 years old, and the US Postal Service released a commemorative stamp to celebrate this anniversary. Host Frank Stasio is joined by Linda Evans, the community historian for the Greensboro Historical Museum and Stephen Hale, a local performer who has been portraying O. Henry in plays at the museum for the past nine years.