Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

O. Henry Turns 150

henry2.gif

The famous writer O. Henry was born William Sidney Porter in 1862 in Greensboro, NC.  He went on to write hundreds of short stories. Last week, he would have turned 150 years old, and the US Postal Service released a commemorative stamp to celebrate this anniversary. Host Frank Stasio is joined by Linda Evans, the community historian for the Greensboro Historical Museum and Stephen Hale, a local performer who has been portraying O. Henry in plays at the museum for the past nine years.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsO. HenryGreensboro
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
See stories by Shawn Wen