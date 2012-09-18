Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Brothers Size

brothers2.gif

"The Brothers Size" is a play by Tarell Alvin McCraney dealing with the relationships between three African-American men. The older brother has lived on the straight and narrow, running an auto repair shop. The younger brother is a dreamer who has just come out of prison.

One day, a friend from prison comes to his home. The play raises questions about race in the criminal justice system and identity and love between black men. Host Frank Stasio is joined by Omisade Burney-Scott, the dramaturg of “The Brothers Size,” and actors Thaddaeus Edwards, Jeremy Morris, and Kashif Powell.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
