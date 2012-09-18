"The Brothers Size" is a play by Tarell Alvin McCraney dealing with the relationships between three African-American men. The older brother has lived on the straight and narrow, running an auto repair shop. The younger brother is a dreamer who has just come out of prison.

One day, a friend from prison comes to his home. The play raises questions about race in the criminal justice system and identity and love between black men. Host Frank Stasio is joined by Omisade Burney-Scott, the dramaturg of “The Brothers Size,” and actors Thaddaeus Edwards, Jeremy Morris, and Kashif Powell.