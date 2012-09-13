Is Time on Our Side?

Julia Scatliff O'Grady attended several time management seminars before she started to teach them. Neither the experience of being a student or a teacher satisfied her interest in how we use time. So she studied several people with unique relationships to time and wrote the new book, "Good Busy: Productivity, Procrastination and the Endless Pursuit of Balance" (RCWMS/2012). She joins host Frank Stasio to talk about our perceptions of time along with Allan Combs, a Consciousness researcher, professor emeritus at The University of North Carolina at Asheville and the Director of the Center for Consciousness Studies at the California Institute of Integral Studies in San Francisco. Also on the program are two of Julia's subjects, Kari Andrade and Tom Rankin, and Associate Professor of History at The University of North Carolina Greensboro, Lisa Levenstein.