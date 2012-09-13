Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Is Time on Our Side?

good2.gif

Julia Scatliff O'Grady attended several time management seminars before she started to teach them.  Neither the experience of being a student or a teacher satisfied her interest in how we use time. So she studied several people with unique relationships to time and wrote the new book, "Good Busy: Productivity, Procrastination and the Endless Pursuit of Balance" (RCWMS/2012). She joins host Frank Stasio to talk about our perceptions of time along with Allan Combs, a Consciousness researcher, professor emeritus at The University of North Carolina at Asheville and the Director of the Center for Consciousness Studies at the California Institute of Integral Studies in San Francisco. Also on the program are two of Julia's subjects, Kari Andrade and Tom Rankin, and Associate Professor of History at The University of North Carolina Greensboro, Lisa Levenstein.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsUNC-AshevilleBusiness
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Susan Davis
See stories by Susan Davis