Remembering William Wainwright

There must be something in the water in Craven County, NC. North Carolina’s first female governor, Bev Perdue, got her start there, as did the state’s first African-American President Pro Tem of the House, William Wainwright.

Governor Perdue was emotional last month when she responded to the death of Wainwright, her old friend and ally who died at the age of 64 after a difficult illness. Respected and beloved, Wainwright was passionate about politics and faith. He was a leader in the A.M.E. Zion Church and he served in the North Carolina legislature since 1991. Representative Joe Hackney served alongside Wainwright and he joins host Frank Stasio to remember his friend and colleague.