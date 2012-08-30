Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Remembering William Wainwright

image2_0.gif

There must be something in the water in Craven County, NC. North Carolina’s first female governor, Bev Perdue, got her start there, as did the state’s first African-American President Pro Tem of the House, William Wainwright.

Governor Perdue was emotional last month when she responded to the death of Wainwright, her old friend and ally who died at the age of 64 after a difficult illness. Respected and beloved, Wainwright was passionate about politics and faith. He was a leader in the A.M.E. Zion Church and he served in the North Carolina legislature since 1991. Representative Joe Hackney served alongside Wainwright and he joins host Frank Stasio to remember his friend and colleague.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNC General AssemblyBev PerdueWilliam Wainwright
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
See stories by Lindsay Foster Thomas