Americans used to turn to veteran journalists like Walter Cronkite for political coverage. These days, late-night comedians like Stephen Colbert are the most important political journalists in the country, according to author Geoffrey Baym.

Baym, an associate professor of media studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He explores these issues in his book “From Cronkite to Colbert: The Evolution of Broadcast News” (Paradigm Publishers/2009). He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the book, why Americans love laughing at the news and the paradox of postmodernism.