Phatlynx is a tribute band that honors North Carolina native Link Wray.

Wray was a master of instrumental music and a pioneer of the power chord, which would become the signature sound of hard rock. Phatlynx band members Crispy Bess, Groves Willer, Dave Perry and Robbie Poore join host Frank Stasio to play some of Wray's instrumentals live and talk about the guitarist who Rolling Stone magazine called "the man behind the most important D chord in history." This program originally aired on April 22, 2010.