Ai Weiwei's Marble Chair

Ai Weiwei is a prominent Chinese contemporary artist who gets press attention for his politics as much as for his art work.

He has criticized the Chinese Communist Party for its monopoly of political power in China. He also spoke against how the party handled the 2008 Olympic Games and the earthquake in the Sichuan province. His dissidence has earned him the admiration of international audiences and a prison sentence by the Chinese government. Last autumn, the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University purchased a 200-pound marble chair, created by Ai Weiwei. Host Frank Stasio speaks to Kim Rorschach, the curator at the Nasher; and Alison Klayman, director of the new documentary, “Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry.”