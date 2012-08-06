Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Meet Pam Gutlon

Pam Gutlon owns Outsider Art & Collectibles in Durham, but her work is beyond bringing artists and their paintings into her gallery.

She also focuses on connecting people in a community and educating people about outsider artists. She has been an outsider much of her own life, as a an American girl growing up in the Philippines and Hong Kong; as a college student in Boston seeing snow for the first time; and as a loud, Jewish woman working as director of development for a Quaker school. Now she has made a home through her gallery and welcomed many artists and art lovers inside. Host Frank Stasio talks to her about her life and work.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
