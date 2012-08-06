Meet Pam Gutlon

Pam Gutlon owns Outsider Art & Collectibles in Durham, but her work is beyond bringing artists and their paintings into her gallery.

She also focuses on connecting people in a community and educating people about outsider artists. She has been an outsider much of her own life, as a an American girl growing up in the Philippines and Hong Kong; as a college student in Boston seeing snow for the first time; and as a loud, Jewish woman working as director of development for a Quaker school. Now she has made a home through her gallery and welcomed many artists and art lovers inside. Host Frank Stasio talks to her about her life and work.