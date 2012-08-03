Teacher Josh Gondelman’s observations about what goes on in his pre-school classroom have turned out to be good fodder for comedy material. His new CD, "Everything's the Best" uses that life experience to entertain audiences. Gondelman is now traveling with comedian Chip Chantry on the School's Out for Summer comedy tour, which lands at DSI Comedy Theater in Carrboro tonight. He and Chantry join host Frank Stasio to trade some laughs.