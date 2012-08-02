One year ago, a jazz advocacy program called the Art of Cool Project started having a monthly concert series at an art gallery in Durham. Today, that project has expanded to Raleigh and is living up to its mission of creating spaces for jazz artists to perform and supporting musicians financially.Trumpeter Al Strong and Cicely Mitchell are the co-founders of Art of Cool Project. They join host Frank Stasio to celebrate their nonprofit’s one-year anniversary and talk about how making music and making a living can co-exist for local acts.