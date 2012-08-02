Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Cheese, Please

cheese2.gif

Everything's better with cheese on it. Just ask the thousands of people gathered in Raleigh this week for the 29th annual conference of the American Cheese Society. Activities include a keynote address by author Temple Grandin, tastings, tours of local cheesemaking facilities, discussions of cheese safety and the administering of the exam to become a Certified Cheese Professional. Max McCalman is a considered America's foremost cheese expert. His newest book is called "Mastering Cheese" (Random House/2011) and he's at the convention to judge some cheeses and spread the gospel of fromage. McCalman joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his work and why it’s cool to be cheesy.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsCheese
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Susan Davis
See stories by Susan Davis