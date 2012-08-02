Cheese, Please

Everything's better with cheese on it. Just ask the thousands of people gathered in Raleigh this week for the 29th annual conference of the American Cheese Society. Activities include a keynote address by author Temple Grandin, tastings, tours of local cheesemaking facilities, discussions of cheese safety and the administering of the exam to become a Certified Cheese Professional. Max McCalman is a considered America's foremost cheese expert. His newest book is called "Mastering Cheese" (Random House/2011) and he's at the convention to judge some cheeses and spread the gospel of fromage. McCalman joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his work and why it’s cool to be cheesy.