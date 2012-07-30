Bishop Michael Curry grew up in an Episcopal Church steeped in the civil rights movement. This early example of faith as an instrument of change followed him throughout his life and spurred him to become an Episcopal priest. He became the first African American Bishop of a Southern diocese when he was named Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio talks to Bishop Michael Curry about his life and faith.

Meet Bishop Michael Curry Host Frank Stasio revisits his 2012 conversation with Bishop Michael Curry. Listen • 48:40