Meet Joe Liles

On the Appalachian Trail, there’s a phenomenon that hikers call “trail magic.” It refers to acts of kindness and generosity that take place between strangers on the trail. Joe Liles was the happy recipient of many forms of trail magic when he hiked in 2009. It was a sort of karmic return for his lifelong work as an educator, an artist, an activist, and a curious traveler. Liles, a retired teacher, joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his career in the classroom and his efforts to promote local art and preservation of American Indian culture.

This program originally aired on May 7, 2012. For a link to the audio, click here.