Orquesta GarDel is a lively group with a Latin core but a diverse offering of members. Thirteen artists with experience in Latino music as well as African- and Anglo American jazz make music perfect to dance to. The diversity of the group plays out in each song because their composition is a collaborative effort involving input from all 13 musicians. Host Frank Stasio talks to Orquesta GarDel’s co-director Eric Hirsh about the band’s diversity and the influence North Carolina has on their music; and the band will play live.