“Deliverance” 40 Years Later

It's been 40 years since "Deliverance" shocked moviegoers with its graphic depiction of male rape and solidified certain negative stereotypes of the South. It remains one of the great films of the 20th century and has become a cultural icon, but where does it stand in the canon of Southern cinema? Host Frank Stasio talks about "Deliverance" with Godfrey Cheshire, a New York-based critic and filmmaker; and Bob Jackson, an assistant professor in the English Department at the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma.