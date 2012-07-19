A Peacebuilder's Life

Charles "Chic" Dambach didn't set out to bring peace to the world. In fact, he went to college to smash heads with fellow football players. But when racism on the team forced him to confront the inequities of the world, his path changed. From volunteering with the Peace Corps to working as chief of staff for a U.S. Congressman, Dambach has spent his life intervening in war-torn countries and trying to bring peace. Host Frank Stasio talks to Dambach about his work and his memoir "Exhaust the Limits: The Life and Times of a Global Peacebuilder" (Apprentice House/2010).