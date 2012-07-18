Remembering Andy Griffith

Andy Griffith died earlier this month at his home on Roanoke Island, NC at age 86. Griffith was a native son of North Carolina, who proudly brought a tender vision of Southern culture to the masses through television. His portrayal of a wise and honest country lawman on “The Andy Griffith Show” won many hearts. Host Frank Stasio is joined by experts and admirers of Andy Griffith to discuss the actor’s life and legacy. Neal Brower is a Methodist minister and the author of "Mayberry 101: Behind the Scenes of a TV Classic" (John F Blair/1998). Mary Dalton is a Professor of Communication at Wake Forest University and co-editor of "The Sitcom Reader: America Viewed and Skewed" (State University of New York Press/2005). Jewell M. Kutzer is author of "Memories of Mayberry: A Nostalgic Look at Andy Griffith’s Hometown" (Dynamic Living Press/ 2002) and an inspirational speaker who was raised in Mount Airy, NC in the same era as Andy Griffith.