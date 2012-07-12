American Ninja

Stephen Hayes was a kid when he first read about ninjas in a James Bond novel. When Hayes got older, he devoted himself to martial arts and eventually decided to seek out the origins of the ninja in Japan. There, he learned the martial art of ninjitsu from ninja masters and brought what he learned back to the United States. Hayes is the founder of the SKH Quest Center for Martial Arts in Dayton, Ohio and will be in Blowing Rock, NC to lead a martial arts retreat this weekend. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the mysterious ways of ninjas.