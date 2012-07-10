Chapel Hill writer Terry Roberts goes back to his Appalachian roots with his new novel, "A Short Time to Stay Here" (High Country Publishers/2012). The book is a work of historical fiction that transports readers to the summer of 1917 with a character named Stephen, the proprietor of a luxury resort, whose life changes drastically when the resort turns into a wartime internment camp. Roberts joins host Frank Stasio to talk about how the themes of love, imprisonment and escape all play powerful roles in the novel.