Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Short Time To Stay Here

shorttime2.gif

Chapel Hill writer Terry Roberts goes back to his Appalachian roots with his new novel, "A Short Time to Stay Here" (High Country Publishers/2012). The book is a work of historical fiction that transports readers to the summer of 1917 with a character named Stephen, the proprietor of a luxury resort, whose life changes drastically when the resort turns into a wartime internment camp. Roberts joins host Frank Stasio to talk about how the themes of love, imprisonment and escape all play powerful roles in the novel.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsWorld War ITerry Roberts
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Sarah Edwards
See stories by Sarah Edwards