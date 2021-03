The experimental pop band Xiu Xiu has been a fixture on the indie music scene for the past ten years. While they are not famous in the conventional sense, they have a strong cult following. Xiu Xiu has toured the world over and produced eight critically acclaimed albums, including their newest "Always.”

s Xiu Xiu frontman Jamie Stewart makes his home in Durham, NC. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about how current affairs and his personal life inform his songwriting.