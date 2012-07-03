Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Chapel Hill during the Civil Rights Movement

What did Chapel Hill look like during the Civil Rights Movement? Photographer Jim Wallace captured images for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s student newspaper, the Daily Tar Heel. But Wallace didn’t see fire hoses or police dogs turned on protesters. Instead, the struggle was a student-led fight against segregation in a town with a police chief who was an avid reader of Ghandi. Jim Wallace joins host Frank Stasio to talk about publishing some of his images in a new book of photography called “Courage in the Moment: The Civil Rights Struggle 1961-1964” (Dover Publications/2012).

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJim WallaceCivil RightsChapel Hill
