Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Legacy of Reynolds Price

legacy2.gif

What becomes of the artifacts a literary lion leaves behind? When writer Reynolds Price died last year, his brother and niece sorted his property which included real estate holdings, an art collection and extensive correspondences with Eudora Welty, William Styron, W. H. Auden and Toni Morrison among other luminaries. Bill and Memsy Price join host Frank Stasio to discuss Reynolds Price's estate and his posthumously published unfinished memoir, "Midstream" (Scribner/2012)

Tags

The State of ThingsReynolds PriceThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Susan Davis
See stories by Susan Davis