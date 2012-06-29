The Legacy of Reynolds Price

What becomes of the artifacts a literary lion leaves behind? When writer Reynolds Price died last year, his brother and niece sorted his property which included real estate holdings, an art collection and extensive correspondences with Eudora Welty, William Styron, W. H. Auden and Toni Morrison among other luminaries. Bill and Memsy Price join host Frank Stasio to discuss Reynolds Price's estate and his posthumously published unfinished memoir, "Midstream" (Scribner/2012)