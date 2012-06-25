Meet Eric Wilson

Eric Wilson is interested in visionaries like William Blake, the human obsession with calamity and romance literature. It’s a radical departure for the young man who grew up aspiring to become a pro quarterback during his childhood in Taylorsville, North Carolina. Wilson abandoned his small-town roots for a life of intellectual pursuit, and along the way battled personal demons, including bipolar disorder, to become the prolific writer and professor he is today. Host Frank Stasio talks to Eric Wilson, Thomas H. Pritchard Professor of English at Wake Forest University, about his transformation from small-town jock to intellectual.