What does it take to send a 62-year-old man away from everything he knows to become a hermit on the coast of North Carolina? That’s the subject of a new play at the Paramount Theater in Burlington. It explores the story of the Hermit of Fort Fisher, Robert Harrill, who became the second largest tourist attraction on the North Carolina coast. Host Frank Stasio talks to David Wright, writer and director of “The Hermit of Fort Fisher”; and Wayne Leonard, the actor playing Harrill in the play.