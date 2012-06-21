Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Rising Tides

North Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would use historical record rather than scientific methodology to predict rising sea levels. It’s in response to a report released by the North Carolina Coastal Resource Commission, predicting that the sea level will rise 39 inches by 2100. Host Frank Stasio will speak to scientist Rob Young, the director of the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines and professor of Coastal Geology at Western Carolina University, about the fall-out from the report.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNC Coastal Resources CommissionBeachesRob YoungWestern Carolina University
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
See stories by Shawn Wen