Rising Tides

North Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would use historical record rather than scientific methodology to predict rising sea levels. It’s in response to a report released by the North Carolina Coastal Resource Commission, predicting that the sea level will rise 39 inches by 2100. Host Frank Stasio will speak to scientist Rob Young, the director of the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines and professor of Coastal Geology at Western Carolina University, about the fall-out from the report.