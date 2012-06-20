The border between the United States and Mexico is a hotspot of political controversy. Concern over illegal immigration led to the construction of a wall separating many border communities and further dividing the U.S. from its neighbor to the South. A new exhibit at the Weatherspoon Art Museum at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro examines the border. It’s called “Zones of Contention: The U.S./Mexico Border.” Host Frank Stasio talks about the exhibit with its curator Xandra Eden, curator of exhibitions at the Weatherspoon Art Museum; and Pedro Lasch, an assistant research professor in Art Theory and Practice at Duke University and a contributor to the exhibit.