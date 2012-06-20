Evolution of a Wine Auctioneer

Neuropsychologist Mark Solomon didn’t know what he was missing until one day in 1999 when a 1955 bottle of port opened his eyes to the complexity of wine. He soon embarked on a journey that would end with him leaving his career behind to become a wine auctioneer. Host Frank Stasio talks to Mark Solomon, fine wine director at Leland Little Auction & Estate Sales in Hillsborough, about his journey from neuropsychology to wine aficionado.