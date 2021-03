Writer Moira Crone makes her first foray into science-fiction with the novel, “The Not Yet” (UNO Press/2012). In it, the year is 2121 and New Orleans is mostly underwater and the wealthy elite can use their fortunes to live for hundreds of years. Crone, a North Carolina native, joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the inspiration for her book and why literary writers shouldn’t shy away from sci-fi.