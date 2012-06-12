Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Heading Out to Wonderful

The idea for Robert Goolick’s latest novel, “Heading Out To Wonderful” (Algonquin/2012), began in a barbershop in Greece. Goolrick sets the story in his native Virginia, unfolding a plot that begins very simply, with a stranger who walks into a small town and falls in love. The consequences of desire, secrecy and loss of childhood innocence come to fruition in the book and Goolrick joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his new novel and the relationship between passion and sense of place.

Frank Stasio
