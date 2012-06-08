Mandolin Orange has ripened since their first album. Their recently released double CD "Haste Make/Hard-Hearted Stranger" includes new instruments, new collaborators and sophisticated production. But they have held onto their signatures – the poetic lyrics and elegant melodies that first attracted attention. Host Frank Stasio will speak with Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz about the progression of their music and Mandolin Orange will perform live in the studio.

This program originally aired on April 20, 2012. For a link to the audio, click here.