Between 1936-1938, the Works Progress Administration hired unemployed writers to collect stories from more than 2,000 former slaves. These stories created the Slave Narrative Project, a compilation of personal histories from the last generation of slaves in the United States. Seven of the narratives come to life this Saturday at Historic Stagville in Durham, NC in a performance of “Let Them Be Heard” by Bare Theatre Company. Director Todd Buker and actor Justin Smith join host Frank Stasio to discuss the production.