Novelist Tayari Jones is the author of three books, all set in Atlanta, GA. Her latest, “Silver Sparrow” (Algonquin Books/2011) introduces readers to Atlanta’s black middle class through the story of two sisters, Dana and Chaurisse, whose father is married to both of the girls’ mothers. Jones joins host Frank Stasio to talk about how bigamy, betrayal, sisterhood and social class all play powerful roles in her new novel.