Honoring Jan Karski

The Nazi invasion of Poland launched World War II in Europe and ushered in one of the most destructive periods in world history. A group of freedom fighters called the Polish Underground fought the Nazis throughout the war. One of their heroes, Jan Karski, was an initial witness to the atrocities by Nazis against the Jews and tried to report his findings to the Allied powers. He was ignored then, but tonight, President Barack Obama will award him a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom. Host Frank Stasio talks about Karski with Raleigh resident Wanda Urbanska, the director of the Jan Karski U.S. Centennial Campaign.