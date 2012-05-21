Meet Angeline Echeverría

Angeline Echeverría grew up the daughter of two Cuban immigrants, but it wasn't until she came to the South that she truly learned about racism. Her exposure to racial injustice led her to a life of social activism that has taken her to Arkansas, Costa Rica and New York. In April, she became the executive director of the Latino advocacy organization El Pueblo in North Carolina. The group has supported Latino rights since its inception in 1994, but in recent years, losses of funding and leadership have damaged its reputation in the community. Host Frank Stasio talks to Echeverría about her life of social activism and her plans to turn El Pueblo around.