On the album "Muse and Bones," Crystal Bright's voice is clear and theatrical. She plays accordion, saw, keyboards, adungu, concertina, and bombo. Reviewers have a hard time describing her music, so they try to evoke a sense of mood instead, comparing her sound to "dark fairy tales" and a "Coney Island sideshow." Bright and her band, The Silver Hands, join host Frank Stasio to play live and discuss what influences their music.