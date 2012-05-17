Roy Underhill has been host of “The Woodwright's Shop” on PBS since 1979, making his show the network’s longest running “how-to” program. Underhill’s show is designed to reconnect us with our woodworking roots and he offers strategies on how to make everything from book stands to full-size furniture. After filming over 400 episodes on set at UNC-TV and publishing seven books, Underhill has recently been focusing on “The Woodwright’s School,” a teaching facility in Pittsboro. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his accomplishments as a TV host, author, and educator.