David Klein is obsessed with numbers. More specifically, he’s interested in songs with numbers in their titles. Klein has written a whole book about it, covering the numbers 1 through 33, and he plans to ultimately take this project all the way up to 100. Host Frank Stasio talks to David Klein, a copy editor at the Independent Weekly and freelance writer, about how a beer-fueled bar discussion led to his new book "If 6 Was 9 And Other Assorted Number Songs" (7/21 Books/2012).