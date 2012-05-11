Augusten Burroughs, best-selling author of "Running with Scissors," has bared his soul to the world on everything from his dysfunctional adolescence to his struggles with alcoholism. Now, he's ready to take some of those experiences and use them to help others. He dispenses advice gathered from a lifetime of odd and painful experiences in his pseudo self-help book, "This is How: Proven Aid in Overcoming Shyness, Molestation, Fatness, Spinsterhood, Grief, Disease, Lushery, Decrepitude & More. For Young and Old Alike” (St. Martin's Press/2012). Host Frank Stasio talks to Burroughs about what inspired his latest book.