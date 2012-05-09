Macky Alston's new documentary film, "Love Free or Die," follows Bishop Gene Robinson, the first openly gay bishop in the Episcopal Church. Though the movie is about Robinson’s struggle to be accepted within the church, it’s inspired by the filmmakers’ experience as a gay man who was brought up in a religious family in North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio talks to Alston about his new film, the future of the gay rights struggle and the relationship between religion and homosexuality.