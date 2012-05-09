Take a moment and consider how utterly amazing the mobile is. They hang over babies’ cribs, in classrooms, children’s museums, toy stores and candy shops. The whimsical moving sculptures that transform with the power of wind were invented by Alexander Calder in the 1930s. Calder’s background as an engineer is credited with helping him develop his now famous formula for balance and motion. An exhibit at Duke University's Nasher Museum called “Alexander Calder and Contemporary Art: Form, Balance, Joy” focuses on Calder’s influence on the current generation of artists. Sarah Schroth, senior curator at the museum, joins host Frank Stasio in the studio to discuss Calder's amazing career.