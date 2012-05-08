Cracking Down on Workers' Comp

Businesses in North Carolina with three or more employees are required by law to purchase workers’ compensation insurance if they can’t cover the cost of employees’ injuries outright. But, News & Observer reporter Mandy Locke discovered this law is seldom enforced and that thousands of employees are put at risk everyday on the job. This month, hundreds of business owners have been summoned to hearings and told to pay their injured workers or face jail time. Locke joins host Frank Stasio to talk about how so many workers’ comp claims slipped through the cracks in North Carolina and how her reporting encouraged the state to take more aggressive measures to resolve these disputes.