Singer-songwriter Gigi Dover has been a staple of the music scene in North Carolina since the late 1980s when she performed with Americana band The Rank Outsiders. After success with that group and a stint as a solo artist, Dover is embarking on a new chapter in her career with The Big Love, a Charlotte-based band that incorporates world music instruments into the country-rock sound Dover is known for. Their new CD is called “The Robin is High and the Mustache is Long.” Gigi Dover & the Big Love join guest host Isaac-Davy Aronson to talk about the project and perform live.