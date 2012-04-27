Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Gigi Dover & the Big Love

Singer-songwriter Gigi Dover has been a staple of the music scene in North Carolina since the late 1980s when she performed with Americana band The Rank Outsiders. After success with that group and a stint as a solo artist, Dover is embarking on a new chapter in her career with The Big Love, a Charlotte-based band that incorporates world music instruments into the country-rock sound Dover is known for. Their new CD is called “The Robin is High and the Mustache is Long.” Gigi Dover & the Big Love join guest host Isaac-Davy Aronson to talk about the project and perform live.

Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
Isaac-Davy Aronson
Isaac-Davy Aronson is WUNC's morning news producer and can frequently be heard on air as a host and reporter. He came to North Carolina in 2011, after several years as a host at New York Public Radio in New York City. He's been a producer, newscaster and host at Air America Radio, New York Times Radio, and Newsweek on Air.
