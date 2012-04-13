Lizz Winstead is funny for a living. She travels the country doing stand-up comedy in clubs and at conferences, and she has an edge. In the spirit of Lenny Bruce and George Carlin, Winstead uses humor to pry into the hidden spaces of American culture. Her critical view of culture and politics helped make “The Daily Show with John Stewart” an enormous success. She brings her keen wit to Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, NC tonight but first Winstead joins host Frank Stasio to discuss her new book, "Lizz Free or Die" (Riverhead/2012).