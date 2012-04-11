Many people across the world don't have access to basic health care, but more than 90 percent of the population gets a mobile phone signal. Josh Nesbit, CEO of Medic Mobile, took advantage of that fact. His company creates mobile phone technology that helps bring health care to those who need it. Nesbit will be speaking at the SwitchPoint conference in Saxapahaw, NC on April 20th, but first he joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his work.