In 1976 Judy Hogan was a poet, editor and young mother when she founded Carolina Wren Press in her Chapel Hill Apartment. At the time, she was dismayed at how difficult it was for women and poets of color to publish their work. So she took the extraordinary leap of starting a press. Her mission was to publish the work of marginalized writers, most of them local. Andrea Selch now runs Carolina Wren Press. It’s headquartered in Durham and has grown from a scrappy regional press to a hearty national publishing house. In celebration of National Poetry Month, Andrea Selch and celebrated Carolina Wren Press poet Minnie Bruce Pratt join host Frank Stasio.