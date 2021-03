Poet Barbara Ras's work has been called, "morally serious, poetically authentic, and spiritually discerning" by no less of an authority than C.K. Williams. He chose her book as the winner of the prestigious Walt Whitman award for first books in 1997. Since then, she has published two other books of poetry including her most recent, "The Last Skin" (Penguin/2010) She reads at North Carolina State University tonight but first she joins host Frank Stasio in the studio.